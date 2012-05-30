European shares fall on Spain jitters

LONDON May 30 European shares fell in early
trade on Wednesday and remained on track for their third
straight month of losses as jitters over Spain's struggling
banking sector and the country's rising borrowing costs hurt
sentiment.
At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.9 percent at 982.36 points, after
gaining in the previous session. The index has fallen nearly 6
percent so far this month.
"We have seen that the U.S. and the UK have made substantial
moves in terms of recapitalising their banks. The difficulty is,
the longer you leave it, the more difficult fund raising becomes
and that's what Spain is finding now," Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"There have been some requests for the bailout fund to be
used to help Spanish banks to recapitalise, but the difficulty
for the European Central Bank (ECB) is to know where that stops.
There are a lot of people who would even question whether the
bailout fund is big enough to rescue Spain."
ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday it was up to
national governments, not the European Central Bank, to rescue
any banks that get into trouble, adding that the central bank
was not discussing restarting its bond purchases or preparing to
cut rates.
European banks, down 1.3 percent, were among the top
fallers, with Banco Santander down 2.4 percent and BBVA
2.2 percent weaker.