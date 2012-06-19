European stocks edge up, eyeing Spain, ZEW and Fed

LONDON, June 19 European equities edged higher
on Tuesday, with investors eyeing a Spanish debt auction and
German data for fresh clues on the depth of the euro zone
crisis, a nd a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for possible
market-friendly stimulus action.
Spain is set to pay record prices for borrowing when it
auctions 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday and longer dated
paper on Thursday, while ZEW economic sentiment in Germany - the
euro zone's biggest and arguably strongest economy - is expected
to slip to a five-month low.
"The focus is now clearly on Spain again," said Francois
Duhen, strategist at CM-CIC Securities in Paris, adding that the
auction would likely bring "bad news" for the stock market.
"The disappointment can still be more acute than it is today
(The Fed) could give a short-term boost. But would I play
this? No, because I would say the probability is too low."
The FTSEurofirst 300 added 0.3 percent to 996.31
points by 0705 GMT.
The U.S. Fed starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.