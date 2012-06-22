European shares extend losses on growth concerns

LONDON, June 22 European shares extended the
previous session's losses on Friday as recent poor macroeconomic
data and a Moody's downgrade of 15 of the world's biggest banks
lowered investor appetite for riskier assets, sending cyclicals
like banks and miners lower.
At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.9 percent at 999.76 points after
falling 0.5 percent in the previous session on poor economic
data from the United States, China and Europe.
"Investors are worried about a bigger than expected slowdown
in the U.S. economy at a time when Europe's debt crisis remains
unresolved and China is facing a slowdown," Koen De Leus,
strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels, said.
"But being too short is risky as central banks have said
that they are ready to intervene if the situation deteriorates
further. The best strategy could be to stay neutral, as being
long also doesn't seem to be a good move in the current
environment."
Late on Thursday, Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's top
banks, cutting credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect
the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets
activities. Credit Suisse suffered a three-notch
downgrade.
Banks fell 1.1 percent, while miners were
down 1.4 percent. Credit Suisse dropped 1.9 percent.