European shares extend losses on growth concerns

LONDON, June 22 European shares extended the previous session's losses on Friday as recent poor macroeconomic data and a Moody's downgrade of 15 of the world's biggest banks lowered investor appetite for riskier assets, sending cyclicals like banks and miners lower.

At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 999.76 points after falling 0.5 percent in the previous session on poor economic data from the United States, China and Europe.

"Investors are worried about a bigger than expected slowdown in the U.S. economy at a time when Europe's debt crisis remains unresolved and China is facing a slowdown," Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels, said.

"But being too short is risky as central banks have said that they are ready to intervene if the situation deteriorates further. The best strategy could be to stay neutral, as being long also doesn't seem to be a good move in the current environment."

Late on Thursday, Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's top banks, cutting credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities. Credit Suisse suffered a three-notch downgrade.

Banks fell 1.1 percent, while miners were down 1.4 percent. Credit Suisse dropped 1.9 percent.