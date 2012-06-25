European shares fall for 3rd session, techs lead

LONDON, June 25 European shares fell for a third
straight session on Monday, with fresh concerns about global
economic growth and muted expectations ahead of a European Union
summit later in the week prompting investors to scale back
exposure to riskier assets.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 997.22 points after
falling 1.2 percent in the previous two sessions.
European leaders are expected to discuss specific steps
towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration
and the possibility of a debt redemption fund at their June
28-29 summit, but analysts do not expect a major breakthrough.
"It's difficult to see too big a jump forward from these
meetings because we have had so many until now. The past
experience tells us not to expect a significant amount of news,"
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"It's a very much politically-oriented market and that makes
it very difficult for investors. Investors are also nervous
ahead of the second quarter earnings season."
Tech shares, down 1.1 percent, were the top
decliner, followed by auto shares, which fell 0.8
percent.