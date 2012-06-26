European shares edge up after sharp sell-off

BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for January
* American Express Co - USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at Jan end versus 1.1 percent at Dec end
LONDON, June 26 European shares edged higher on Tuesday, halting a sharp three-session sell-off, although traders and investors said any rally was likely to be short-lived due to persistent worries over Europe's debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 987.93 points, recovering slightly after suffering its biggest one-day fall in more than three weeks on Monday.
Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks late on Monday and Cyprus said it was applying to Brussels for a bailout.
Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said many investors had already anticipated the downgrade of the Spanish banks and the Cyprus bailout, but added that the near-term outlook for European equities markets remained bearish.
"I personally expect that we'll see a little bit of a pause in the selling but I don't think it will last. There's still too much uncertainty out there," said Neighbour.
"All the European markets are looking a little bit oversold, but we would still be looking to sell into any strength," he added.
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 J.P. Morgan revised its outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase to May from June following surprisingly strong data on January U.S. retail sales and consumer prices and more hawkish rhetoric from some central bank officials.