European shares ease off four-month highs

LONDON Aug 6 European equities edged lower on
Monday, with investors taking profits on a rally to four-month
highs and waiting for further signals on how soon global central
banks will act to stimulate economic growth and ease the euro
zone crisis.
The European Central Bank last week offered to step in and
buy bonds to bring down the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
Although the offer was heavily conditional and markets were
originally disappointed by the lack of immediate action,
expectations of decisive moves have now started to rebuild.
"Italy or Spain would have to ask for help (for ECB to act),
so this is not something that's imminent but at least some
headache for the equity markets has been lifted," said Gerhard
Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
"Technically speaking this has been an impressive session on
Friday ... This is something that might continue this week but
we are lagging some (fresh) positive triggers."
The FTSEurofirst 300 eased 0.3 percent in early
deals to 1,078.35, after rallying 2.5 percent on Friday to
four-month highs and posting its ninth consecutive weekly gain.