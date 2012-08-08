European shares pause after hitting 4-month highs

LONDON Aug 8 European shares weakened on
Wednesday, retreating from more than four-month highs hit in the
previous session, although expectations that central banks could
provide further support to boost ailing economies were seen
likely to stem any weakness.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at
1,090.82 by 0702 GMT, having closed up 0.8 percent at 1,094.19
points on Tuesday, its highest closing level since March 19.
"Sentiment is still broadly cautious - people realise there
are still a lot of hurdles to be overcome. But investors can't
ignore potential stimulus from central banks and what impact
that's had on stock markets in the past," Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
On Tuesday, Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said
the central bank should launch another bond-buying program of
whatever size and duration is necessary to get the economy back
on its feet, signaling support from some U.S. policymakers for
aggressive steps to boost the flagging U.S. recovery.