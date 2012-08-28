RPT-Growth outlook pegs back European stocks

LONDON Aug 28 European shares edged lower on Tuesday, echoing losses sustained overnight in Asia, as a lack of confidence in the macroeconomic outlook kept markets pegged to a tight range after recent gains.

By 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was down 2.03 points, or 0.2 percent, at 1,093.95, having added 0.5 percent in the previous session but holding within a 30-point range established at the start of August.

"There is still a lot of cash sitting in (investors) accounts. If there was confidence out there then investors would be spending. I don't think markets have yet priced in the full effect of further quantitative easing because so many people are pessimistic about the macro outlook," a Belgium-based trader said.

The extent to which fresh quantitative easing is priced into the market is difficult to gauge as actions by policymakers remain a two-way bet, he said, adding the recent two-month rally was more a result of overly pessimistic investors covering short positions.

Global growth remains a concern as Japan's government cut its forecast for the economy on Tuesday, citing slowdowns in the United States and China, as well as Europe's debt crisis.

Growth stocks were the top fallers early on in Europe with miners the worst performing sector.