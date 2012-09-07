European shares extend gains, cyclicals rally

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise on bets for U.S. rate hike
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
LONDON, Sept 7 European shares extended gains on Friday, continuing to draw support from the European Central Bank's bond buying plan unveiled the previous session and with investors betting on an improvement in U.S. jobs data due later.
Sentiment also improved after German exports unexpectedly edged up in July, while China gave the green light for 60 infrastructure projects this week to give a boost to the economy.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at 1,107.73 points after rising to a high of 1,108.32, the highest since Aug. 21. The index climbed 2.6 percent on Thursday after the ECB agreed to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme.
"I am positive on the market in the near term. You have got the policy response coming through, valuations are still OK and the macroeconomic backdrop isn't all that bad. These three things add to the momentum in the market," Graham Bishop, equity strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
Cyclical sectors such as banks, basic resources and construction, up 0.9 to 1.9 percent, were the top gainers.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday it was deferring its 2017 zinc production and sales forecasts due to a strike by workers at its Quebec processing plant, the second-largest in North America.