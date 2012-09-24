European shares retreat on growth, Spain worries

LONDON, Sept 24 European shares fell on Monday
as a gloomy macroeconomic outlook and uncertainty about Spain's
debt crisis more than offset fading euphoria over global
monetary stimulus efforts and look set to keep the market within
its recent trading range.
Cyclical stocks led a selloff on the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 0.4 percent at
1,114.60 points by 0703 GMT, giving away gains made in the
previous session on speculation Spain was moving closer to
asking for international financial support.
In a sign of investors' reluctance to add to the recent
rally, fuelled by central bank intervention, the index stopped
short of making new 14-month highs on Friday and trimmed gains
in late trade to end broadly flat for the week, which had been
marked by soft data from Europe and China.
"(The sideways market is set to continue) most likely until
we get more information from the Spanish issue," Ishaq Siddiqi,
a strategist at ETX Capital, said, citing details of expected
structural reforms out of Madrid on Thursday.
"The liquidity rally looks like it's over and global growth
worries are back on the agenda. It's a very light day on the
whole so it's difficult to say today is going to be the day we
see a change in price action."
The index has proven uncapable of breaking above its July
2011 highs at 1,130.