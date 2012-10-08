European shares open lower as macro gloom resurfaces

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 8 European shares traded lower early on Monday, surrendering some of the strong gains made in the previous sessions, as weak economic estimates for Asia hurt sentiment and investors start to position for a weak earnings season.
The World Bank cut its economic growth forecasts for the East Asia and Pacific region, warning that the slowdown in China could get worse and last longer than expected.
"The big bogeyman in the closet is China and everyone is trying to guesstimate if it's going to have a hard landing or a soft landing," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"We'll have some cautious guidance, which normally doesn't help markets."
The U.S. third-quarter reporting season, set to start on Tuesday, was expected to show the first decline in earnings in three years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
At 0708 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7 percent at 1,103.51 points.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.