European shares edge higher, focus on U.S. election

LONDON Nov 6 Stronger technology stocks helped
European equities to edge higher on Tuesday, although
uncertainty around the outcome of the U.S. presidential election
is expected to cap moves throughout the session.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,110.22 points. It had
fallen 0.6 percent in the previous session.
"The market is in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S.
election. We have seen a consolidation phase of couple of weeks
and the downside seems limited. These are good levels to buy,"
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets in Brussels, said.
"I would not be too hasty in buying cyclical stocks, but
will keep a close eye on some technology and financial shares."
European technology shares, up 0.9 percent, were the
top sectoral gainers, with ARM Holdings rising 3.1
percent.