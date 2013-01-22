European shares tread water as investors await U.S. cue

BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
LONDON Jan 22 European shares edged lower on Tuesday, keeping within their tight range as investors awaited a cue from key U.S. earnings releases later in the day before attempting fresh push towards new 2-year highs.
European indexes struggled for direction ahead of results from U.S. bellwethers such as Google, IBM and J&J, which would provide indications on the outlook for corporates worldwide after a positive start to the U.S. earnings season.
"Everybody is looking at these numbers," Mark Priest, senior trader at ETX Capital said.
"The reporting season has been pretty successful in America and I think that's what helps keeping the market up."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was 0.1 percent lower at 1,164.84 points at 0811 GMT, slipping away from a near-two-year high of 1,170.29 hit on Jan. 10.
Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's Dax and France's Cac all hovered around the gain line.
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
* Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones recommend Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. unitholders vote for the proposed merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General motors says will add more than 1,100 new jobs, invest $14 million in new research and development facility for cruise automation in San Francisco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: