European shares edge back up to near multi-year highs

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 7 European shares edged up in early trade on Thursday, leaving key indexes hovering around multi-year highs and with investors forecasting more market gains in the medium term.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had reached a 4-1/2 year intraday high of 1,193.35 points on Wednesday, rose 0.1 percent to 1,187.61 points by 0807 GMT.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.3 percent to 2,689.13 points, with French supermarket retailer Carrefour leading gainers after posting forecast-beating results.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said the broader upwards trend for European equity markets remained intact, given expectations of a gradual recovery in the global economy and plans by central banks to keep supporting markets.
"It feels as if nothing can take this market down. People have given up on being 'short' because the market is moving away from them," he said.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.