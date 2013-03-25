Cypriot bailout spurs European equity rally

LONDON, March 25 European shares rallied at the
open on Monday, with a key regional index recouping most of last
week's losses, after Cyprus secured a bailout deal designed to
save its euro zone membership.
Cyprus agreed with international lenders on a rescue that
averted a collapse of its banking system, which could have
resulted in a sovereign default and the Mediterrannean island
leaving the currency bloc.
Euro zone banks, which own a large part of the
region's sovereign debt and depend on the wholesale funding
market, rallied 2 percent.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.3
percent at 2,718.36 points by 0805 GMT, recouping most of its
1.6 percent drop last week.
"We'll probably see 2,750 by the end of the week easily,"
Justin Haque, a pan-European broker at Hobart Capital Markets
said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.8
percent to 1,199.14 points.