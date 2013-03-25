版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 25日 星期一 16:09 BJT

Cypriot bailout spurs European equity rally

LONDON, March 25 European shares rallied at the open on Monday, with a key regional index recouping most of last week's losses, after Cyprus secured a bailout deal designed to save its euro zone membership.

Cyprus agreed with international lenders on a rescue that averted a collapse of its banking system, which could have resulted in a sovereign default and the Mediterrannean island leaving the currency bloc.

Euro zone banks, which own a large part of the region's sovereign debt and depend on the wholesale funding market, rallied 2 percent.

The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.3 percent at 2,718.36 points by 0805 GMT, recouping most of its 1.6 percent drop last week.

"We'll probably see 2,750 by the end of the week easily," Justin Haque, a pan-European broker at Hobart Capital Markets said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.8 percent to 1,199.14 points.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐