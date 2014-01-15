European shares rise after World Bank forecast

PARIS Jan 15 European stocks rose in early
trade on Wednesday, with a key benchmark hitting a 5-1/2 year
high, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia on renewed
hopes for global growth.
Boosting sentiment, the World Bank raised its forecast for
growth for the first time in three years, signalling the world
economy is finally pulling out of a long and sluggish recovery
that followed the global financial crisis.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,329.07 points, a level
not seen since mid-2008.
Cyclical mining shares featured among the top gainers, with
Anglo American up 1.8 percent and Rio Tinto up 1
percent.
Shares in Burberry surged 5.9 percent after the
British luxury brand posted robust Christmas sales.