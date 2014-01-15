版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 16:11 BJT

European shares rise after World Bank forecast

PARIS Jan 15 European stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday, with a key benchmark hitting a 5-1/2 year high, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia on renewed hopes for global growth.

Boosting sentiment, the World Bank raised its forecast for growth for the first time in three years, signalling the world economy is finally pulling out of a long and sluggish recovery that followed the global financial crisis.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,329.07 points, a level not seen since mid-2008.

Cyclical mining shares featured among the top gainers, with Anglo American up 1.8 percent and Rio Tinto up 1 percent.

Shares in Burberry surged 5.9 percent after the British luxury brand posted robust Christmas sales.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐