European shares dip early, Nestle drops 2 percent

PARIS Feb 13 European shares inched lower in
early trade on Thursday, halting their week-long rally, with
Nestle falling after warning about its sales outlook.
Shares in the food giant dropped 2.0 percent after it said
it expected another challenging year, after price pressures in
Europe and weaker emerging market demand slowed sales growth in
2013.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,323.35 points,
retreating for the first time in seven sessions.
Banking stocks trimmed recent gains, with BNP Paribas
losing 3 percent as it reported a huge drop in
quarterly profit after booking a $1.1 billion litigation
provision in case it is fined for a breach of U.S. sanctions.