European shares rise early; eyes on ECB

PARIS, March 6 European shares rose early on
Thursday, supported by diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis
in Ukraine and by speculation that the European Central Bank
could unveil further action to support the euro zone's economic
recovery.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,349.24 points.
At a policy meeting later on Thursday, the ECB is expected
to take action to loosen lending conditions and pull inflation
out of a "danger zone" that threatens to stall the euro zone's
fragile recovery.
Shares in French telecom group Orange rose 4.8
percent after posting a positive profit outlook, while Deutsche
Telekom fell 3 percent after scrapping its forecast
for free cash flow in 2015.