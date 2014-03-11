European shares rise early; miners halt sell-off

PARIS, March 11 European shares rose in early
trade on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous session's
losses, helped in part by robust German imports and exports
data.
The Federal Statistics Office reported Germany's seasonally
adjusted exports rose 2.2 percent in January, well above a
consensus forecast of 1.4 percent. Imports increased by 4.1
percent, more than double the highest forecast in a Reuters
poll, 2.0 percent, with the consensus forecast at 1.3 percent.
At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,323.76 points.
Mining and metal shares featured among the top gainers,
halting their recent fall caused by concern over the pace of
growth in China. Anglo American was up 1.9 percent and
ArcelorMittal up 0.9 percent.
The rebound could be capped, however, by tensions in Ukraine
and lingering worries over growth in China, said Guillaume
Dumans, co-head of research firm 2Bremans.
"Market players remain cautious. There's a lack of
enthusiasm in chasing stocks, and some are just thinking about
moving to the sidelines after the roller-coaster ride we've had
since the start of the year."
Confrontation around the Black Sea peninsula showed no sign
of easing, as a pro-Russian force opened fire when it seized a
Ukrainian military base in Crimea on Monday and NATO announced
reconnaissance flights along its eastern frontiers.