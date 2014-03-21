European shares steady early as eyes on Russia

PARIS, March 21 European shares were steady in
early trade on Friday, with tensions over the crisis in Crimea
rising after Washington announced sanctions against some of
Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.01 percent at 1,306.04 points.
Washington raised the stakes in the East-West confrontation
on Thursday by extending visa bans and asset freezes into
Putin's inner circle.
Credit rating agency Fitch revised the outlook on Russia's
long-term foreign and local currency rating to "negative" from
"stable" while keeping the rating at 'BBB'.
"Investors are rattled by the tensions in Ukraine as well as
potential credit downgrades of Russia, and the overall sentiment
remains negative," said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of research
firm 2Bremans.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by John Stonestreet)