European shares halt recovery rally; H&M drops

BRIEF-Topbuild acquires superior insulation products
* Topbuild Corp - owner and founder of insulation products, Bob Olson, will join company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 27 European shares dipped in early trade on Thursday, halting their recovery rally, with Hennes & Mauritz falling after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly profits.
Shares in the world's second biggest fashion retailer fell 3.1 percent after posting results well short of average analyst forecasts.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,316.68 points, after gaining 3.3 percent since mid-March.
European shares were also tracking losses on Wall Street where technology stocks such as Facebook and King Digital Entertainment Plc sank. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Toby Chopra)
HONG KONG, April 21 AGIC Capital, a $1 billion Asian-European private equity firm, agreed on Friday to buy Central European medical laser company Fotona from U.S. investment firm The Gores Group, targeting growth in China and other Asian countries.
SANT'ELPIDIO, Italy, April 21 Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM has selected four bidders for the sale of a bad loan portfolio which it expects to conclude in four to five weeks, the head of the lender's strategic committee said on Friday.