European shares rise on expectation of fresh ECB action

PARIS, March 31 European shares rose in early
trading on Monday, adding to last week's brisk gains, helped by
speculation the European Central Bank could ease policy while
China might take steps to stimulate its economy.
At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,338.25 points, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.4
percent, breaking above its January high and hitting a level not
seen since September 2008.
All eyes will be on the euro zone inflation figures, due at
0900 GMT. A surprise fall in inflation for Spain and Germany on
Friday raised pressure on the ECB to take additional measures to
ward off the threat of deflation, with some investors expecting
fresh measures to be unveiled at the central bank's policy
meeting on Thursday.
