European shares steady near two-month high, miners up on China

* FTSEurofirst 300 stabilises
* Miners top gainers on signs of stability in China
* Investors keep cautious eye on Fed tapering plans
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 12 European shares steadied close to
two-month highs on Monday, encouraged by gains in Asia and led
by miners on upbeat data from China, the world's top metals
consumer.
The market was also helped by a report in the South China
Morning Post saying authorities in Beijing were offering
financial stimulus to key cities and provinces to bolster a
slowing economy.
"China is the biggest buyer of commodities in the world so
any stabilisation in its growth is going to help the world
economy and miners are likely to be the biggest beneficiary,"
Koen De Leus, senior economist at KBC, in Brussels, said.
Chinese factory output grew in July at its fastest pace
since the start of the year, data released on Friday showed.
Miners were Monday's top European gainers, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rising 0.7 percent on
the back of a 1.1 percent rise in Rio Tinto a 2.4
percent gain in Fresnillo.
At 0727 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was 0.05 percent higher at 1,230.14 points after
hitting an intra-day peak of 1,232.55, the highest since late
May. It is up more than 10 percent since a low hit in late June.
European traders took guidance from the Asian market, where
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.1 percent and the
Shanghai Composite index was up 2.4 percent as the
market took heart from last week's reassuring Chinese data.
However, investors were expected to trade cautiously and
gains were likely to be capped on chances the U.S. Federal
Reserve might start trimming its stimulus measures sooner than
expected.
"Investors should stay cautious in trading in the summer
months as volatility will be high and U.S. stimulus tapering
concerns are in the background. Wait until September-October to
place strong bets," De Leus said.