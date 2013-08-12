European shares steady near two-month high, miners up on China

* FTSEurofirst 300 stabilises * Miners top gainers on signs of stability in China * Investors keep cautious eye on Fed tapering plans By Atul Prakash LONDON, Aug 12 European shares steadied close to two-month highs on Monday, encouraged by gains in Asia and led by miners on upbeat data from China, the world's top metals consumer. The market was also helped by a report in the South China Morning Post saying authorities in Beijing were offering financial stimulus to key cities and provinces to bolster a slowing economy. "China is the biggest buyer of commodities in the world so any stabilisation in its growth is going to help the world economy and miners are likely to be the biggest beneficiary," Koen De Leus, senior economist at KBC, in Brussels, said. Chinese factory output grew in July at its fastest pace since the start of the year, data released on Friday showed. Miners were Monday's top European gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rising 0.7 percent on the back of a 1.1 percent rise in Rio Tinto a 2.4 percent gain in Fresnillo. At 0727 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was 0.05 percent higher at 1,230.14 points after hitting an intra-day peak of 1,232.55, the highest since late May. It is up more than 10 percent since a low hit in late June. European traders took guidance from the Asian market, where Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.1 percent and the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.4 percent as the market took heart from last week's reassuring Chinese data. However, investors were expected to trade cautiously and gains were likely to be capped on chances the U.S. Federal Reserve might start trimming its stimulus measures sooner than expected. "Investors should stay cautious in trading in the summer months as volatility will be high and U.S. stimulus tapering concerns are in the background. Wait until September-October to place strong bets," De Leus said.