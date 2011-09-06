版本:
European shares pare losses after U.S. data

LONDON, Sept 6 European shares pared losses on Tuesday after data showed the U.S. services sector grew more than expected in August, easing some worries the world's biggest economy was headed for recession.

At 1410 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 904.78 points, having earlier been as low as 894.47.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)

