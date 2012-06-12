版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 22:31 BJT

European shares fall back, Spain in focus

LONDON, June 12 European shares fell on Tuesday afternoon as a fresh batch of ratings downgrades on Spanish banks by Fitch added to concerns over the outlook for the country, with yields on its benchmark sovereign debt now at a euro-era high.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index erased its earlier gains and was down 0.3 percent at 980.36 points by 1430 GMT.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐