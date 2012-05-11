Europe shares trim losses helped by oils, Greece

LONDON May 11 European shares pared their
losses on Friday, buoyed by a rally in heavyweight energy stocks
on reports Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is set to buy a stake
in Royal Dutch Shell, whilst hopes for a Greek
political deal helped calm investors' nerves.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at
1,016.10 points by 0850 GMT, having dipped as low as 1,009.24
earlier in the session.
Britain's Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's ENI both
jumped 1.2 percent, with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund in "very
advanced talks" to buy a 3 to 5 percent stake in Shell and also
negotiating a stake in ENI, according to a report in the Middle
East Economic Survey.
Meanwhile, Greek Conservative leader Antonis Samaras said on
Friday there are still hopes to form a government and that a
proposal from the Democratic Left for national unity government
is close to the Conservatives' position.