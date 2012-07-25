European shares briefly turn positive on Nowotny comments

PARIS, July 25 European shares pared losses and
briefly turned positive on Wednesday morning after European
Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said there
are arguments for giving Europe's permanent rescue fund a
banking licence.
At 0725 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.04 percent at 1,018.22 points, while
Spain's IBEX was up 1.2 percent, and Italy's FTSE MIB
up 0.3 percent after suffering heavy losses in the past
three sessions.
"I think there are pro arguments for this," Nowotny, who
heads Austria's central bank, told Bloomberg television in an
interview aired on Wednesday.