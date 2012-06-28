European shares pare losses on fresh summit hopes

LONDON, June 28 European shares pared losses on
Thursday on growing expectations that an EU summit may yield
some fresh measures to solve the euro zone crisis.
The Wall Street Journal reported on its Web site that
Germany may be willing to move sooner than expected to accept
shared liability of euro-zone debt, citing an interview with
Germany's finance minister. No further details or quotes were
immediately available.
Separately, the French President said discussions were still
underway with Germany on stability in Europe and Spain's Prime
Minister said he hoped the EU summit will take decisions to help
lower Spanish borrowing costs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.3 percent at 990.80 points at 1125 GMT after falling
to a low of 989.17 earlier in the session.