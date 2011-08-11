Europe shares pare losses on Sarkozy, Merkel meeting

LONDON Aug 11 European shares pared losses on Thursday following news that French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to meet Germany's Angela Merkel next week to discuss the euro zone governance and other international issues.

By 1310 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.6 percent at 905.30 points having been as low as 891.49 earlier. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)