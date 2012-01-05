European shares pare losses after U.S. labour data

LONDON Jan 5 European shares pared losses on Thursday, after stronger-than-expected U.S. labour data pointed to a robust recovery in the world's biggest economy.

At 1320 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,017.37 points, having been as low as 1,011.28 earlier.

U.S. private employers added 325,000 jobs in December, easily beating economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed.