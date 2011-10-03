European shares cut losses after U.S. data

LONDON Oct 3 European shares pared losses on Monday after U.S. data on construction and manufacturing came in stronger than expected, boosting hopes for a faster recovery in the world's biggest economy.

At 1408 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.1 percent at 913.14 points, having been as low as 898.86 earlier.

U.S. factory activity expanded at a faster pace than expected in September as production and hiring increased, the latest sign of resilience in manufacturing despite faltering economic growth. The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity rose to 51.6 last month from 50.6 in August. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)