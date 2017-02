LONDON, Sept 14 European shares turned positive on Wednesday after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the commission will soon present options for the introduction of common euro bonds, which many believe can help resolve the debt crisis.

Banks gave up early losses to turn flat, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 905.24 points at 0743 GMT after falling to a low of 892.01 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)