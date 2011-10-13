European shares turn positive; Rolls-Royce surges

LONDON Oct 13 European shares reversed early falls and turned positive on Thursday morning, with upbeat corporate news for firms such as Rolls Royce more than offsetting early gloom after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data.

Rolls-Royce rose 8 percent after Pratt & Whittney said it would buy the UK-listed firm's share of the International Aero Engines consortium for $1.5 billion, while, elsewhere, Alcatel-Lucent , rose 10.8 percent on a report it had agreed to sell its corporate call centre services unit to private equity.

At 0754 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 979.49 points, having been as low as 970.80 earlier.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)