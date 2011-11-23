版本:
Europe shares briefly turn positive; trading choppy

LONDON Nov 23 European shares pared losses and briefly turned positive in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors bought beaten-down stocks, with key indexes having hit seven-week lows.

At 0856 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 911.68 points, having briefly gone positive and as high as 914.95. Earlier, it went as low as 904.64.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index was down 0.8 percent, after weak China data. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)

