Europe shares briefly turn positive; trading choppy

BRIEF-Dilip Buildcon ties up with IBM for digital transformation
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: http://bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 23 European shares pared losses and briefly turned positive in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors bought beaten-down stocks, with key indexes having hit seven-week lows.
At 0856 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 911.68 points, having briefly gone positive and as high as 914.95. Earlier, it went as low as 904.64.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index was down 0.8 percent, after weak China data. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: http://bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.