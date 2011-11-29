版本:
Europe shares briefly turn positive in choppy trade

LONDON Nov 29 European shares briefly turned positive in choppy trading on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers which is expected to announce details of how it will boost the region's rescue fund.

The STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index was among the top sectoral gainers, up 0.8 percent, helped by a 1.7 percent gain for German heavyweight BASF after it upped its sales target.

At 0945 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 939.89 points, having gone into positive territory and as high as 941.37, though earlier it went as low as 932.53.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)

