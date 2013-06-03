版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 3日 星期一 19:38 BJT

RPT-European shares pare losses and turn positive

PARIS, June 3 European shares pared losses and turned slightly positive around mid-session on Monday, rising along with U.S. stock index futures as bargain hunters moved in following a recent pull-back.

At 1104 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.11 percent at 1,217.59 points. The index of top European shares originally lost more than 1 percent in morning trade, before bouncing off major technical support levels.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐