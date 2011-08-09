Europe shares briefly turn positive on bargain hunting

LONDON Aug 9 European equities briefly turned
positive on Tuesday after steep declines earlier in the session,
on technical buying and as investors started to scoop up
beaten-down stocks, traders said.
At 1140 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 933.40 points after
briefly turning slightly positive.
"It looks like the market is massively overdone on the
downside. A lot of forced selling was going on in the morning,
which exaggerated the downside move," said Manoj Ladwa, senior
trader at ETX Capital.
"We have got subsequent bounce on the back of potentially
more money being pumped into the market. A few value investors
are there seeing the asset prices have gone down to extreme
levels. Markets are oversold."
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)