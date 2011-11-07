European shares briefly turn positive; Italy leads

LONDON Nov 7 European shares briefly turned
positive on Monday, led by Italian stocks on talk, subsequently
denied, that the country's prime minister would resign, and
after a pullback in the country's debt yields from euro-era
highs.
At 1502 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 979.25 points, but had
gone as high as 982.85. Its earlier low was 961.65.
Italy's benchmark gained 2.6 percent with banking
heavyweights Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit up
5.4 and 4.5 percent, respectively. Italian government bond
yields, meanwhile, fell back slightly.
The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite
were up between 0.2 and 0.5 percent in early trading.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)