European shares turn flat, strong miners support

BRIEF-Aleris reports Q4 revenue of $613 million
* Aleris Corp qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 18 European shares recovered to turn flat in early trade on Wednesday, as strength in mining issues, particularly BHP Billiton, offset losses in the chemical sector that was led lower by Syngenta after results.
At 0756 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,053.03 points after falling to a low of 1,048.31 earlier in the session. The index surged 2 percent on Tuesday following firm demand at Spanish short-term debt sales.
European miners rose 1.2 percent, led by BHP Billiton, up 2 percent after an update. The update showed iron ore output fell 8 percent in the quarter, less than the decline posted by rival Rio Tinto recently.
CLSA analyst Hayden Bairstow said BHP's iron ore yield for the quarter was slightly above his forecast.
"So comparatively, better (than Rio)," he said.
* Aleris Corp qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New results from second phase 3 study show significant efficacy of guselkumab and superiority versus Humira® in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
March 3 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with the U.S. dollar holding on to this week's gains on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal reserve would raise interest rate this month. Traders raised their stakes ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later on Friday that the Fed would raise short-term borrowing costs at its upcoming March meeting. March futures on the S&P TSX index w