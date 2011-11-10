European shares rise on Italy political hopes

LONDON Nov 10 European shares reversed earlier
losses and traded higher on Thursday on hopes that Italy will
have a new government soon and push forward with the economic
reforms needed to help stem the euro zone debt crisis.
By 0943 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 971.05 points after
trading as low as 951.15 earlier.
Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB rose 2.8 percent, outperforming
other major European indexes, while European banks .SX7P put
on 1 percent and Thomson Reuters Italy Banks Index
.TRXFLDITPBANK advanced 4.7 percent, with UniCredit (CRDI.MI)
up 5.8 percent.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau)