ECB rate cut sends euro zone shares to 5-yr high

* Euro STOXX 50 rises 1.3 pct, hits 5-year high
* ECB's surprise rate cut pushed down euro, boosts exporters
* FTSEurofirst 300 also at 5-year peak, up 1.3 pct
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 7 A surprise rate cut by the
European Central Bank sent euro zone shares to a five-year high
on Thursday as traders bet a weaker euro and easier lending
conditions would help revive the region's economy and boost
demand for stocks.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips
rose 1.3 percent to 3,095.51 points after the ECB decision,
hitting a level not seen since September 2008.
The ECB was expected to leave interest rates unchanged and
investors will now listen for any hint at a press conference
starting at 1330 GMT that the bank may offer more cheap loans to
banks next year to head off a rise in interbank lending rates.
"This will give European exporters much-needed breathing
space, with the euro currency finally falling back," David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global
Equities, in Paris.
Among exporters, tyre-maker Continental rose 5.6
percent and personal goods manufacturer Adidas rose
3.9 percent, extending gains after releasing results.
Euro zone banks, which are heavily dependent on the
health of the region's economy and conditions in the funding
market, rose 3.4 percent
They were led by Commerzbank, up 12 percent after
it reported an unexpected jump in third quarter profits.
It was the top riser on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
, which also hit a fresh five-year high and was up 1.3
percent at 1,313.59 points.