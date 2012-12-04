European shares erase gains as U.S. eyes weak open

LONDON Dec 4 European stocks erased early gains in late trade on Tuesday, with key indexes struggling in the face of technical resistance and with U.S. futures pointing to a soft start on Wall Street.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was at 1,120.90, flat on the day and off a 17-month high of 1,125.79 points.

Gains in the pan-European benchmark ran out of steam as it failed to challenge the 1,132.44 high set in July 2011, while the EuroSTOXX 50 also faced technical resistance.

Futures pointed to a lower to flat open on Wall Street

on ongoing concerns about the U.S. budget negotiations.