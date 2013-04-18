European shares reverse early gains

BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group Inc files for non-timely 10-K
* Marathon Patent Group Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oPYdyq) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 18 European shares reversed early gains on Thursday, as weakness in the miners and a crop of weak corporate earnings overpowered tentative buying from investors seeing value in the market after the steep recent sell offs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,146.63 points by 0720 GMT, off an earlier session high of 1,147.73.
Sodexo led the losers, down 6.8 percent, after the French catering and vouchers reported a below forecast first half operating profit.
Miners, meanwhile were one of the worst performing sectors, down 1 percent as copper and gold prices fell.
* Marathon Patent Group Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oPYdyq) Further company coverage:
* American Honda Motor Co Inc says reported total march sales of 137,227 Honda and Acura vehicles, a decrease of 0.7 percent over March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. announces $500 million offering of senior notes