European shares trim gains at end of strong week

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
LONDON, July 12 European shares reversed earlier gains to briefly turn flat in afternoon trade on Friday, with sentiment hit by high U.S. inflation, falling Wall Street futures and renewed concerns about the euro zone risks.
FTSEurofirst 300 eased as far as 1,195.97, retreating from a session high of 1,203.36 as investors locked in profits at the end of what is still set to be the index's best week since April.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ