European shares trim gains at end of strong week

LONDON, July 12 European shares reversed earlier gains to briefly turn flat in afternoon trade on Friday, with sentiment hit by high U.S. inflation, falling Wall Street futures and renewed concerns about the euro zone risks.

FTSEurofirst 300 eased as far as 1,195.97, retreating from a session high of 1,203.36 as investors locked in profits at the end of what is still set to be the index's best week since April.