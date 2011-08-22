European shares extend gains; energy shares jump

LONDON Aug 22 European shares extended gains on Monday, with Eni , the largest foreign oil operator in Libya, leading the energy sector higher after the entry of Libyan rebels into the capital Tripoli raised hopes of an end of the conflict.

At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 917.01 points after falling 1.7 percent on Friday.

The European oil and gas index rose 1.9 percent, while Eni was up 4.9 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)