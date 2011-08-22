European shares extend gains; energy shares jump

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 22 European shares extended gains on Monday, with Eni , the largest foreign oil operator in Libya, leading the energy sector higher after the entry of Libyan rebels into the capital Tripoli raised hopes of an end of the conflict.
At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 917.01 points after falling 1.7 percent on Friday.
The European oil and gas index rose 1.9 percent, while Eni was up 4.9 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement