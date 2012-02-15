European shares gain on Greek commitment letter

LONDON Feb 15 European shares extended
gains to fresh six-month highs in afternoon trade on Wednesday
after Greece's Conservative Party said its leader had sent a
letter of commitment to austerity measures to the Eurogroup.
The party also said in a statement that it remained
committed to targets and policies of the bailout, in case it won
elections.
At 1237 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was 1 percent higher at 1,080.02 points after
rising to a six-month high of 1,080.27.
"It looks like we are almost there (on Greece). There is a
bit of a sigh of relief and the market is taking its lead from
it," said Chris Theis, head of institutional sales at Merchant
Securities.