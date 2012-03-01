European shares extend gains into U.S. open

LONDON, March 1 European shares extended
gains into the Wall Street open on Thursday as an already
positive sentiment was further supported by unemployment data
confirming the U.S. jobs market is improving.
Americans filed fewer new claims for jobless benefits last
week, adding to the view that next week's employment report
could show companies are hiring at a brisk pace.
At 1443 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.04 percent at 1,086.32 points.
Banks were among the top performers after an
injection of European Central Bank cash on helped lower yields
on Italian and Spanish sovereign bonds, fuelling hopes that the
worst hour of the euro zone debt crisis may be behind us.
"The momentum in US equities is correlating with strength in
Europe," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City
Index."The LTRO (ECB Long-Term Financing Operation) have given a
massive lift to liquidity and that liquidity has to find its
place somewhere."