European shares rally back in late trade

LONDON, June 12 European shares staged a late rally into the close on Tuesday, led by the telecoms and basic resources sectors.

Traders cited evidence of an asset allocation switch from some investors, moving out of safe haven government debt and into equities.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7 percent at 989.55 points by 1518 GMT.

