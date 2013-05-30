European shares turn positive after falling at open

LONDON May 30 European shares recovered from
early losses to turn positive on Thursday, although many
analysts said markets would stay stuck in a tight range due to
uncertainty over U.S. monetary stimulus policy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by
0.2 percent at 1,225.46 points by 0723 GMT, while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index recovered from
earlier losses to trade flat at 2,787.73 points.
European equity markets have slipped back from near 5-year
highs hit earlier this month on uncertainty over whether the
U.S. Federal Reserve may soon scale back economic stimulus
measures.
However, Interactive Investors' head of derivatives Mike
McCudden said bargain-hunters were moving in to buy equities on
expectations that any tapering of the Fed's stimulus programme
may be some way off.
"We are currently seeing some bargain hunters sifting
through yesterdays wreckage and taking a punt that weak U.S.
jobs data will prompt a delay from the Fed and another sharp
move higher for equities," McCudden wrote in a trading note.