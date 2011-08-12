版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 12日 星期五 18:01 BJT

REFILE-European shares rise further on banks

(Refiles to fix dropped word in headline)

LONDON Aug 12 European shares extended gains on Friday, with banking stocks rising further following the short-selling ban on financial shares by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

By 0956 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 2.5 percent at 957.86 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was 2.9 percent higher.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐