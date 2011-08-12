REFILE-European shares rise further on banks

(Refiles to fix dropped word in headline)

LONDON Aug 12 European shares extended gains on Friday, with banking stocks rising further following the short-selling ban on financial shares by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

By 0956 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 2.5 percent at 957.86 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was 2.9 percent higher.

(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)